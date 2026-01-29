Warrior of the Week: A1C Madison Kavanaugh

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, presents a certificate to Airman 1st Class Madison Kavanaugh, Keesler Healthcare Operations Squadron gastroenterology medical technician, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 28, 2026. As the gastroenterology clinic’s unit training manager, she leads seven personnel through 1,024 procedures valued at $2.6 million annually. Kavanaugh spearheaded critical decontamination training for 15 technicians, increasing patient access by 20% and directly strengthening Graduate Medical Education program readiness. As the infection control liaison, she meticulously manages $2.8 million in advanced medical equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)