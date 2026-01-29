(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Warrior of the Week: A1C Madison Kavanaugh [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Warrior of the Week: A1C Madison Kavanaugh

    MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Robinson, 81st Training Wing commander, presents a certificate to Airman 1st Class Madison Kavanaugh, Keesler Healthcare Operations Squadron gastroenterology medical technician, during the Warrior of the Week presentation at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 28, 2026. As the gastroenterology clinic’s unit training manager, she leads seven personnel through 1,024 procedures valued at $2.6 million annually. Kavanaugh spearheaded critical decontamination training for 15 technicians, increasing patient access by 20% and directly strengthening Graduate Medical Education program readiness. As the infection control liaison, she meticulously manages $2.8 million in advanced medical equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 15:41
    Photo ID: 9501051
    VIRIN: 260128-F-BD983-1011
    Resolution: 4804x3185
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: MISSISSIPPI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week: A1C Madison Kavanaugh [Image 2 of 2], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Warrior of the Week: A1C Madison Kavanaugh
    Warrior of the Week: A1C Madison Kavanaugh

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery