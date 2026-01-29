Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Congressman Mike Levin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, left, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Rep Mike Levin, center, representative for California’s 49th Congressional District, discuss the route for an aerial tour during a visit at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2026. The visit highlighted critical investments in base infrastructure and quality of life initiatives that enhance support for I MEF Marines and Sailors and strengthen community partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lance Kell)