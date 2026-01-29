(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Congressman Mike Levin [Image 4 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Congressman Mike Levin

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Lance Kell 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, left, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, and Rep Mike Levin, center, representative for California’s 49th Congressional District, discuss the route for an aerial tour during a visit at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2026. The visit highlighted critical investments in base infrastructure and quality of life initiatives that enhance support for I MEF Marines and Sailors and strengthen community partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lance Kell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 14:01
    Photo ID: 9500776
    VIRIN: 260116-M-YW498-1082
    Resolution: 5115x3410
    Size: 3.31 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Congressman Mike Levin [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Lance Kell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Congressman Mike Levin
    Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Congressman Mike Levin
    Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Congressman Mike Levin
    Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Congressman Mike Levin
    Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Congressman Mike Levin
    Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Congressman Mike Levin
    Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Congressman Mike Levin

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    1stMLG
    1stMarDiv
    3rdMAW
    Marines
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery