Commanding General, I Marine Expeditionary Force, meets with Congressman Mike Levin

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Christian F. Wortman, left, commanding general of I Marine Expeditionary Force, shakes hands with Rep. Mike Levin, right, representative for California’s 49th Congressional District, during a visit at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 16, 2026. The visit highlighted critical investments in base infrastructure and quality of life initiatives that enhance support for I MEF Marines and Sailors and strengthen community partnerships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Lance Kell)
