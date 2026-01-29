(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Corps Logistics Command Sharpens Readiness Through Campaign Planning and Professional Military Education

    Marine Corps Logistics Command Sharpens Readiness Through Campaign Planning and Professional Military Education

    DOUGHERTY, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Phyllis Whitley 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Update on Marine Corps Logistics Command’s five-year campaign plan, outlining priority tasks informed by recent wargaming, operational analysis, and the Commanding General’s guidance. Leaders reviewed challenges affecting force sustainment, including gaps in equipment inventory, maintenance timelines, and funding requirements necessary to support operational demands.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 09:20
    Photo ID: 9500032
    VIRIN: 260128-M-FX029-4583
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 835.65 KB
    Location: DOUGHERTY, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Marine Corps Logistics Command Sharpens Readiness Through Campaign Planning and Professional Military Education, by Phyllis Whitley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Corps Logistics Command Sharpens Readiness Through Campaign Planning and Professional Military Education

