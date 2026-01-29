Date Taken: 01.28.2026 Date Posted: 01.30.2026 09:20 Photo ID: 9500021 VIRIN: 260128-M-FX029-4580 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 566.18 KB Location: DOUGHERTY, GEORGIA, US Hometown: DOUGHERTY, GEORGIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Marine Corps Logistics Command Sharpens Readiness Through Campaign Planning and Professional Military Education [Image 5 of 5], by Phyllis Whitley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.