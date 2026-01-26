U.S. Africa Command leadership and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State attend Ethiopian Air Force's Black Lion Air Show

Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command; Christopher Landau, U.S. deputy secretary of state; Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, AFRICOM command senior enlisted leader; and Gen. Yilma Merdassa, Ethiopian Air Force commander, view the Ethiopian Air exposition display at the Black Lion Air Show in Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Jan. 27, 2026. Anderson and Landau led a delegation of military and government leaders to join the Ethiopian National Defense Force in celebrating the Ethiopian Air Force’s 90th anniversary.
