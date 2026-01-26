(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Africa Command leadership and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State attend Ethiopian Air Force's Black Lion Air Show

    U.S. Africa Command leadership and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State attend Ethiopian Air Force's Black Lion Air Show

    ETHIOPIA

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command; Christopher Landau, U.S. deputy secretary of state; Command Sgt. Maj. Garric Banfield, AFRICOM command senior enlisted leader; and Gen. Yilma Merdassa, Ethiopian Air Force commander, view the Ethiopian Air exposition display at the Black Lion Air Show in Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Jan. 27, 2026. Anderson and Landau led a delegation of military and government leaders to join the Ethiopian National Defense Force in celebrating the Ethiopian Air Force’s 90th anniversary.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 04:45
    This work, U.S. Africa Command leadership and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State attend Ethiopian Air Force's Black Lion Air Show [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS

    U.S. Africa Command leadership and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State attend Ethiopian Air Force's Black Lion Air Show
    U.S. Africa Command leadership and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State attend Ethiopian Air Force's Black Lion Air Show

