U.S. Africa Command leadership and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State attend Ethiopian Air Force's Black Lion Air Show

Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command; Christopher Landau, U.S. deputy secretary of state; Ambassador Ervin Massinga, U.S. ambassador to Ethiopia; Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, chief of general staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force; and Gen. Yilma Merdassa, Ethiopian Air Force commander, greet on the flight line during the Black Lion Air Show in Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Jan. 27, 2026. The air show, which celebrated 90 years of the Ethiopian Air Force, highlighted the close partnership of U.S. and Ethiopian air power—emphasized by the fact that U.S. Col. John “Brown Condor” Robinson, an American aviator and Tuskegee Airman, was a founding father of the Ethiopian Air Force and Ethiopian Airlines.