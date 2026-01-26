(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Africa Command leadership and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State attend Ethiopian Air Force's Black Lion Air Show

    U.S. Africa Command leadership and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State attend Ethiopian Air Force's Black Lion Air Show

    ETHIOPIA

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Tucceri 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    Gen. Dagvin Anderson, commander, U.S. Africa Command; Christopher Landau, U.S. deputy secretary of state; Ambassador Ervin Massinga, U.S. ambassador to Ethiopia; Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, chief of general staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force; and Gen. Yilma Merdassa, Ethiopian Air Force commander, greet on the flight line during the Black Lion Air Show in Bishoftu, Ethiopia, Jan. 27, 2026. The air show, which celebrated 90 years of the Ethiopian Air Force, highlighted the close partnership of U.S. and Ethiopian air power—emphasized by the fact that U.S. Col. John “Brown Condor” Robinson, an American aviator and Tuskegee Airman, was a founding father of the Ethiopian Air Force and Ethiopian Airlines.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 04:47
    Photo ID: 9499844
    VIRIN: 260126-A-CK565-3290
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: ET
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Africa Command leadership and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State attend Ethiopian Air Force's Black Lion Air Show [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Kenneth Tucceri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Africa Command leadership and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State attend Ethiopian Air Force's Black Lion Air Show
    U.S. Africa Command leadership and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State attend Ethiopian Air Force's Black Lion Air Show

