11th MEU Marines Conduct TRAP Exercise

U.S. Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, disembark from a MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th MEU during a simulated tactical recovery of aircraft mission and personnel in Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Jan 29, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)