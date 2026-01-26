(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    11th MEU Marines Conduct TRAP Exercise [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    11th MEU Marines Conduct TRAP Exercise

    BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marines with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, disembark from a MV-22B Osprey with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 163 (Reinforced), 11th MEU during a simulated tactical recovery of aircraft mission and personnel in Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Jan 29, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.30.2026 02:23
    Photo ID: 9499721
    VIRIN: 260129-M-TI498-1357
    Resolution: 5121x3414
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: BARSTOW, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines Conduct TRAP Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Avery Wayland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    11th MEU Marines Conduct TRAP Exercise
    11th MEU Marines Conduct TRAP Exercise
    11th MEU Marines Conduct TRAP Exercise
    11th MEU Marines Conduct TRAP Exercise
    11th MEU Marines Conduct TRAP Exercise
    11th MEU Marines Conduct TRAP Exercise
    11th MEU Marines Conduct TRAP Exercise
    11th MEU Marines Conduct TRAP Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue-Green Team, Marines, USS Portland, Pride of the Pacific, TRAP, Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery