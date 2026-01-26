11th MEU Marines Conduct TRAP Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Ethan Drake, a combat engineer with Lima Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, moves toward a landing zone during a simulated tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel mission in Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California, Jan 29, 2026. The 11th MEU is currently underway aboard the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances lethality and warfighting readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Avery Wayland)