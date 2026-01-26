Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV Drones during DIU challenge

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Juan Paragine, a small unmanned aircraft system operator with 3rd Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, pilots a first-person view sUAS during a live fire demonstration rehearsal at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 28, 2026. I Marine Expeditionary Force, in partnership with Defense Innovation Unit, evaluated fiber-optic drones for use in signal-degraded environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)