U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joseph Witte, right, a small attack drone operator course chief instructor and 1st Lt. Braeden McClain, left, a SADOC officer in charge, both with 1st Marine Division Schools prepare a first-person view small unmanned aircraft system during a live fire demonstration rehearsal at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 28, 2026. I Marine Expeditionary Force, in partnership with Defense Innovation Unit, evaluated fiber-optic drones for use in signal-degraded environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Bustamante)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 22:56
|Photo ID:
|9499457
|VIRIN:
|260128-M-VO268-1130
|Resolution:
|6477x4318
|Size:
|5.6 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines evaluate fiber-optic FPV Drones during DIU challenge [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Joshua Bustamante, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.