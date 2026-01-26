(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Soldiers Visit DMZ

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Soldiers, serving at Camp Casey, visit the Demilitarized zone (DMZ) located in Paju, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026. During their visit they learned about the DMZ and the history of Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 22:19
    VIRIN: 260127-A-WU391-1111
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
