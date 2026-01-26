(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Soldiers Visit DMZ

    U.S. Soldiers Visit DMZ

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Ribbons tied to a face blow in the wind at Paju, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026. The color of the ribbon symbolize different meaning: blue represents luck, orange, prosperity and pink ,longevity. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Draven Garcia)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 22:19
    Photo ID: 9499462
    VIRIN: 260127-A-WU391-1089
    Resolution: 5184x3888
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Soldiers Visit DMZ [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Draven Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

