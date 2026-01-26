(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Leadership Briefs New Generation on Medical Readiness [Image 1 of 2]

    Leadership Briefs New Generation on Medical Readiness

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Maria Scott 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (January 29, 2026) – U.S. Navy Commander MaryPat Tobola, Director of Health Services for Naval Branch Health Clinic Patuxent River, speaks to the newest class of Sick Call Screeners about the "Warrior Wednesday Lunch and Learn" program. The mission of the Warrior Wednesday program is to build and maintain proficiency in critical, life-saving medical skills across the command. Pictured from left are: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ethan Johnson; Commander Tobola, Lieutenant Natalie Grose, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alexander Hostetler, and Lieutenant Junior Grade Alisha Deschenes.

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    VIRIN: 260130-O-SI336-6522
    This work, Leadership Briefs New Generation on Medical Readiness [Image 2 of 2], by Maria Scott, identified by DVIDS

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River
    #DHA #AcrossTheMHS #NavyMedicine
    #NMFL; #NAVYMEDICINE

