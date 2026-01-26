Leadership Briefs New Generation on Medical Readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. (January 29, 2026) – U.S. Navy Commander MaryPat Tobola, Director of Health Services for Naval Branch Health Clinic Patuxent River, speaks to the newest class of Sick Call Screeners about the "Warrior Wednesday Lunch and Learn" program. The mission of the Warrior Wednesday program is to build and maintain proficiency in critical, life-saving medical skills across the command. Pictured from left are: Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ethan Johnson; Commander Tobola, Lieutenant Natalie Grose, Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alexander Hostetler, and Lieutenant Junior Grade Alisha Deschenes.