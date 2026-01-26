(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Panther Avalanche - ULTRA [Image 8 of 8]

    Panther Avalanche - ULTRA

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Aiden OMarra 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division operate the ULTRA during Panther Avalanche at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Jan. 29, 2026. The ULTRA is a fully autonomous, AI-driven tactical ground vehicle developed by Overland AI for the U.S. Army to operate in complex, GPS-denied environments. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Aiden O’Marra)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 21:02
    Photo ID: 9499392
    VIRIN: 260129-A-AJ888-1092
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 5.8 MB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panther Avalanche - ULTRA [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

