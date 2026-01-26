U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), receive instruction by Maj. Uebelhart, Marine Wing Support Squadron 174 Executive Officer, during an ethics leadership development course at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2026. This course focused on leadership development, ethical decision-making and enhancing professional skills to prepare Marines for increased responsibilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Atherton)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 20:56
|Photo ID:
|9499385
|VIRIN:
|250128-M-MK605-7336
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Aircraft Group 24 hosts Ethics Leadership Development Course [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Heather Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.