Marine Aircraft Group 24 hosts Ethics Leadership Development Course

U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), ask questions during an ethics leadership development course at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2026. This course focused on leadership development, ethical decision-making and enhancing professional skills to prepare Marines for increased responsibilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Atherton)