    Marine Aircraft Group 24 hosts Ethics Leadership Development Course

    Marine Aircraft Group 24 hosts Ethics Leadership Development Course

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Atherton 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 24, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), ask questions during an ethics leadership development course at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Jan. 28, 2026. This course focused on leadership development, ethical decision-making and enhancing professional skills to prepare Marines for increased responsibilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Atherton)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 20:58
    Photo ID: 9499378
    VIRIN: 250128-M-MK605-3309
    Resolution: 4931x3287
    Size: 2.43 MB
    Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
    This work, Marine Aircraft Group 24 hosts Ethics Leadership Development Course [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Heather Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Aircraft Group 24 hosts Ethics Leadership Development Course
    Marine Aircraft Group 24 hosts Ethics Leadership Development Course
    Marine Aircraft Group 24 hosts Ethics Leadership Development Course
    Marine Aircraft Group 24 hosts Ethics Leadership Development Course

    MAG24
    1stMAW

