    Filling Customer Orders [Image 6 of 6]

    Filling Customer Orders

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2026

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Chevonne Brady Reels, a Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Process Worker fulfills a customer order by pulling parts from the shelves Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Cherry Point, North Carolina, Jan 20, 2026. Photo taken by Nutan Chada, DLA Public Affairs.

    Date Taken: 01.20.2026
    This work, Filling Customer Orders [Image 6 of 6], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

