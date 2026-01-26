(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    New Jersey Albania Call For Fire training [Image 11 of 12]

    New Jersey Albania Call For Fire training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Albanian Armed Forces’ soldiers plot coordinates during a training session at the Call For Fire Tactical Combat Trainer at the Joint Training and Training Development Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 29, 2026. U.S. Army Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarter Company and Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, led the training. The State Partnership Program is administered by the National Guard Bureau that links a state's National Guard with the armed forces of a partner country in order to build long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with U.S. partners around the world. The New Jersey National Guard’s partnership with the Republic of Albania, began informally in 1995 and officially became part of the National Guard State Partnership Program, Sept. 21, 2001. It is one of the oldest SPP relationships in the nation. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 16:08
    Photo ID: 9498912
    VIRIN: 260129-Z-AL508-1100
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.99 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, New Jersey Albania Call For Fire training [Image 12 of 12], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    State Partnership Program
    SPP
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJNG
    Republic of Albania
    Military-to-military engagements

