New Jersey Albania Call For Fire training

Albanian Armed Forces’ soldiers use their binoculars to track the impact of simulated mortar fire on the Call For Fire Tactical Combat Trainer at the Joint Training and Training Development Center at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Jan. 29, 2026. U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 113th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, led the training. The State Partnership Program is administered by the National Guard Bureau that links a state's National Guard with the armed forces of a partner country in order to build long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with U.S. partners around the world. The New Jersey National Guard’s partnership with the Republic of Albania, began informally in 1995 and officially became part of the National Guard State Partnership Program, Sept. 21, 2001. It is one of the oldest SPP relationships in the nation. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)