Maintainer reviews digital maintenance binder

A maintainer quickly gets up to speed on the new Digital Maintenance Binder system during a training session. The platform's user-friendly and intuitive design was a critical factor in its successful adoption, with users reporting the system was "easy to use.” (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 14:35
|Photo ID:
|9498722
|VIRIN:
|260128-F-F3547-1003
|Resolution:
|1430x1073
|Size:
|394.22 KB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
Rapid Sustainment Office demonstrates new digital binder application for reducing aircraft maintenance time
