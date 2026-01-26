Rapid Sustainment Office demonstrates new digital binder application for reducing aircraft maintenance time

The U.S. Air Force’s Rapid Sustainment Office in collaboration with Google Public Sector has completed development and initial testing of its Lighthouse Information Technology Engine (LITE) Digital Maintenance Binder application developed to replace legacy paper-based maintenance data forms, prone to manual data errors and time-consuming inefficiencies. By digitizing this process, maintainers can capture data directly at the point of maintenance, eliminating redundant data entry and physical transportation of binders.
During a "Return on Investment Event" at Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, held January 12-16, 2026 with the 57th Strike Aircraft Maintenance Unit (57 AMU), the RSO’s Maintenance Digital Ecosystems (MxDE) team demonstrated the application's ability to revolutionize aircraft maintenance documentation, collecting critical data and user feedback yielding numerous improvements:
During the demonstration event, the MxDE team observed 26 aircraft launches and 27 recoveries, successfully processing over 200 maintenance actions and 1,480 data transmissions to the Integrated Maintenance Data System (IMDS) test environment.
Maintainers from the 57 AMU praised the system for its ease of use and intuitive design.
“Having [the Digital Maintenance Binder] will change the way we do things,” said crew chief, Senior Airman Karsen Kiefer. “I think it will take a while for us to understand just how much time this will save us.”
Staff Sergeant Jacob Janusz, 57 AMU maintainer, added, “Digital Binder just works. I wish we were using it right now…when will we get it?”
The RSO LITE Digital Maintenance Binder additionally received strong support from 57 AMU leadership.
"We have to put our foot on the gas and move beyond just talking about innovation,” said Col. Casey R. Crabill, commander of the 57th Maintenance Group. “My team is ready to break down barriers—we are here to make this happen."
Next steps for the application include securing broader command support and connecting the system to the IMDS production environment for wider implementation.
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 14:38
|Story ID:
|557078
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rapid Sustainment Office demonstrates new digital binder application for reducing aircraft maintenance time, by Derek D Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.