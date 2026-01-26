(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026 [Image 16 of 17]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026

    PANAMA CITY, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Merritt 

    Naval Support Activity Panama City

    PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Jan. 29, 2026) — Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026 is a two-part, force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Kyle Merritt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 14:38
    Photo ID: 9498720
    VIRIN: 260129-N-OT328-1771
    Resolution: 5651x3760
    Size: 3.63 MB
    Location: PANAMA CITY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026 [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026
    Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery