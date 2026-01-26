PANAMA CITY, Fla. (Jan. 29, 2026) — Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2026 is a two-part, force protection exercise that is being conducted nationwide on Navy installations. The annual exercise is not in response to any specific threat, but is used to evaluate the readiness of fleet and installation security programs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Kyle Merritt)
