    Royal Norwegian Air Force, US Air Force Collaborate to Advance Command and Control

    Royal Norwegian Air Force, US Air Force Collaborate to Advance Command and Control

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Photo by Shelton Keel 

    505th Command and Control Wing

    Royal Norwegian Air Force Lt. Col. Carl Wilhelmsen, Combined Air Operations Centre Bodø
    Combat Operations Division deputy, lft, presents token of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Col. Frank Azaravich, 505th Command and Control Wing deputy commander, center, and Chief Master Sgt. David Martie, 505th CCW command chief, rt, during a visit to the 505th CCW at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 17, 2025. Engagements like these enable allies to model their processes after U.S. command and control execution, strengthening NATO’s contingency responses within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelton Keel)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 13:19
    Photo ID: 9498538
    VIRIN: 251217-F-PO220-1014
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    This work, Royal Norwegian Air Force, US Air Force Collaborate to Advance Command and Control, by Shelton Keel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alliance in Action: Royal Norwegian Air Force, US Air Force Collaborate to Advance Command and Control

    USAFWC
    interoperability among partner nations
    505th Command and Control Wing
    Royal Norwegian Air Force (RNoAF)
    C2 collaboration

