Royal Norwegian Air Force, US Air Force Collaborate to Advance Command and Control

Royal Norwegian Air Force Lt. Col. Carl Wilhelmsen, Combined Air Operations Centre Bodø

Combat Operations Division deputy, lft, presents token of appreciation to U.S. Air Force Col. Frank Azaravich, 505th Command and Control Wing deputy commander, center, and Chief Master Sgt. David Martie, 505th CCW command chief, rt, during a visit to the 505th CCW at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 17, 2025. Engagements like these enable allies to model their processes after U.S. command and control execution, strengthening NATO’s contingency responses within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelton Keel)