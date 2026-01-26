Royal Norwegian Air Force, US Air Force Collaborate to Advance Command and Control

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Frank Azaravich, 505th Command and Control Wing deputy commander, left, welcomes members of the Royal Norwegian Air Force during a visit to the 505th CCW at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 17, 2025. Engagements like these enable allies to model their processes after U.S. command and control execution, strengthening NATO’s contingency responses within the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Shelton Keel)