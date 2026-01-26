From left, Cmdr. Tyler Hurst, outgoing commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24; Lt. Col. Jason Noll, incoming commanding officer; and Capt. Daniel Kitts, commodore of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, pose for a photo after a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. on Jan. 29, 2026. Noll relieved Hurst as commanding officer of the Navy's unmanned test squadron. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2026 13:15
|Photo ID:
|9498523
|VIRIN:
|260129-N-ZT623-1807
|Resolution:
|7200x4800
|Size:
|7.3 MB
|Location:
|PATUXENT, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy’s unmanned test squadron changes command [Image 2 of 2], by NAWCAD Visual Information, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy’s unmanned test squadron changes command
No keywords found.