    Navy’s unmanned test squadron changes command [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy’s unmanned test squadron changes command

    PATUXENT, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2026

    Photo by NAWCAD Visual Information 

    Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division

    From left, Cmdr. Tyler Hurst, outgoing commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24; Lt. Col. Jason Noll, incoming commanding officer; and Capt. Daniel Kitts, commodore of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, pose for a photo after a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. on Jan. 29, 2026. Noll relieved Hurst as commanding officer of the Navy's unmanned test squadron. (U.S. Navy photo)

