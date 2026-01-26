Navy’s unmanned test squadron changes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Cmdr. Tyler Hurst, outgoing commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (UX) 24; Lt. Col. Jason Noll, incoming commanding officer; and Capt. Daniel Kitts, commodore of Naval Test Wing Atlantic, pose for a photo after a change of command ceremony at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. on Jan. 29, 2026. Noll relieved Hurst as commanding officer of the Navy's unmanned test squadron. (U.S. Navy photo)