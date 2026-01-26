Frigid day on the flight line

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Slupski, a crew chief with the 121st Maintenance Group, prepares to marshal a KC-135 Stratotanker at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026. The maintainers and civil engineers of the 121st Air Refueling Wing quickly reestablished flightline operations after winter storm Fran dumped over 10 inches of snow and brought single-digit temperatures to central Ohio. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)