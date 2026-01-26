(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Frigid day on the flight line [Image 3 of 5]

    Frigid day on the flight line

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Branson 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Airman Samir Harris, a public affairs specialist with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, takes photographs of a KC-135 Stratotanker launch at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026. The maintainers and civil engineers of the 121st ARW quickly reestablished flightline operations after winter storm Fran dumped over 10 inches of snow and brought single-digit temperatures to central Ohio. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Ralph Branson)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 10:49
    VIRIN: 260128-Z-UU033-1002
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, US
    flightline
    kc-135
    national guard
    Airmen
    air national guard
    stratotanker

