USAG Stuttgart Robinson Barracks Elementary School hosts police chief as Mystery Reader

USAG Stuttgart Police Chief Mark Pursel serves as a guest Mystery Reader for Universal Pre-K students in Mrs. Holloway’s class at Robinson Barracks Elementary School in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday. The weekly Mystery Reader program invites special guests to read to students before the weekend. Pursel read “The Little Excavator” and “Brick by Brick” and spoke with students about his role as police chief. (Photo description: Pursel sits on a chair in the classroom holding a children’s book while students ask him questions about his job.)