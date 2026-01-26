(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Stuttgart Robinson Barracks Elementary School hosts police chief as Mystery Reader [Image 1 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Stuttgart Robinson Barracks Elementary School hosts police chief as Mystery Reader

    GERMANY

    01.22.2026

    Photo by Balmina Sehra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart

    USAG Stuttgart Police Chief Mark Pursel serves as a guest Mystery Reader for Universal Pre-K students in Mrs. Holloway’s class at Robinson Barracks Elementary School in Stuttgart, Germany, on Friday. The weekly Mystery Reader program invites special guests to read to students before the weekend. Pursel read “The Little Excavator” and “Brick by Brick” and spoke with students about his role as police chief. (Photo description: Pursel sits on a chair in the classroom holding a children’s book while students sit on the floor listening.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2026
    Date Posted: 01.29.2026 06:18
    Photo ID: 9497954
    VIRIN: 191231-O-DV808-3054
    Resolution: 6203x4135
    Size: 4.52 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Stuttgart Robinson Barracks Elementary School hosts police chief as Mystery Reader [Image 9 of 9], by Balmina Sehra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Stuttgart Robinson Barracks Elementary School hosts police chief as Mystery Reader
    USAG Stuttgart Robinson Barracks Elementary School hosts police chief as Mystery Reader
    USAG Stuttgart Robinson Barracks Elementary School hosts police chief as Mystery Reader
    USAG Stuttgart Robinson Barracks Elementary School hosts police chief as Mystery Reader
    USAG Stuttgart Robinson Barracks Elementary School hosts police chief as Mystery Reader
    USAG Stuttgart Robinson Barracks Elementary School hosts police chief as Mystery Reader
    USAG Stuttgart Robinson Barracks Elementary School hosts police chief as Mystery Reader
    USAG Stuttgart Robinson Barracks Elementary School hosts police chief as Mystery Reader
    USAG Stuttgart Robinson Barracks Elementary School hosts police chief as Mystery Reader

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery