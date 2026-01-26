(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Boxer Conducts Maintenance and Drills [Image 3 of 4]

    Boxer Conducts Maintenance and Drills

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Dustin Drake 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mitchell Molica, an advanced precision marksman trainee, assigned to India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a scope tracking test on an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System, Jan. 23, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 23:19
    VIRIN: 260123-N-UC201-1108
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Boxer Conducts Maintenance and Drills [Image 4 of 4], by SN Dustin Drake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    11th MEU
    M110 SASS
    Marines

