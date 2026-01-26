Boxer Conducts Maintenance and Drills

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Miguel Hernandez, an advanced precision marksman squad leader, assigned to India Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/5, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a scope tracking test on an M110 Semi-Automatic Sniper System, Jan. 23, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dustin Drake)