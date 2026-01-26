Boxer Conducts Routine Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Ensign Raven Brown stands conning officer watch on the bridge aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Jan. 23, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trace Gorsuch)