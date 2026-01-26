Boxer Conducts Routine Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Quartermaster Seaman Paris Seeley, left, and Quartermaster Seaman Ariel Thomas track the ship’s course from the bridge of Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), Jan. 23, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Trace Gorsuch)