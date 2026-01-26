Boxer Conducts Fire Fighting Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Damage Controlman 3rd Class Tyler Woodward, assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), operates the fire hose nozzle during a flying squad drill, Jan. 23, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sheryssa Dodard)