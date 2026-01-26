(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Boxer Conducts Fire Fighting Training [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sheryssa Joseph Dodard 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    Damage Controlman 3rd Class Leyah Brazill, left, and Damage Controlman 2nd Class Tony Myers, both assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), check for hot spots during a flying squad drill, Jan. 23, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capabilities and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sheryssa Dodard)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 23:19
    Photo ID: 9497628
    VIRIN: 260123-N-FG645-1123
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, Boxer Conducts Fire Fighting Training [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Sheryssa Joseph Dodard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Boxer
    Flying Squad
    Firefighting

