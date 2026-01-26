QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. and 2nd Bn., 4th Marines conduct Ship to Shore operations onboard USS Makin Island

A U.S. Navy Sailor assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8) unlocks the well deck hatch during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 26, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 21:44
|Photo ID:
|9497592
|VIRIN:
|260126-M-VR996-1037
|Resolution:
|4748x7118
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
