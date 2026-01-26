(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. and 2nd Bn., 4th Marines conduct Ship to Shore operations onboard USS Makin Island [Image 2 of 11]

    QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. and 2nd Bn., 4th Marines conduct Ship to Shore operations onboard USS Makin Island

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Martha Linares 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Gabriel Lopez, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle section leader with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, give a safety brief on Amphibious Combat Vehicles onboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD8) during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 26.2, off the coast of California, Jan. 26, 2026. QUART enhances the warfighting proficiency of the Navy-Marine Corps team. This routine training forges a more integrated and lethal force, ensuring our Marines and Sailors are prepared to respond to crisis and win in conflict. Lopez is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Martha Linares)

    This work, QUART 26.2: 3rd AA Bn. and 2nd Bn., 4th Marines conduct Ship to Shore operations onboard USS Makin Island [Image 11 of 11], by Cpl Martha Linares, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

