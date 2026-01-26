Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 154th Maintenance Group, Hawaii Air National Guard, conduct a FOD walk prior during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 27, 2026. Sentry Aloha 26-1 runs through Jan. 28 and leverages Hawaii’s unique training environment to provide advanced air combat and large-force training opportunities for participating units from seven states. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)