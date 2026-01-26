Airmen from the 154th Maintenance Group, Hawaii Air National Guard, conduct a FOD walk prior during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 27, 2026. Sentry Aloha 26-1 runs through Jan. 28 and leverages Hawaii’s unique training environment to provide advanced air combat and large-force training opportunities for participating units from seven states. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 20:07
|Photo ID:
|9497486
|VIRIN:
|260127-Z-RV808-9799
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.33 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sentry Aloha 26-1 [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.