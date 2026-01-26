(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sentry Aloha 26-1 [Image 2 of 4]

    Sentry Aloha 26-1

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Mario Occhiuzzo, 15th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, conduct preflight maintenance during exercise Sentry Aloha 26-1 at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 27, 2026. Sentry Aloha 26-1 runs through Jan. 28 and leverages Hawaii’s unique training environment to provide advanced air combat and large-force training opportunities for participating units from seven states. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 20:07
    VIRIN: 260127-Z-RV808-9784
    This work, Sentry Aloha 26-1 [Image 4 of 4], by SMSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HIANG
    154thWing
    interoperability
    Sentryaloha26-1
    SA26-1

