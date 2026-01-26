Navy SAR Team Executes Rapid Medical Evacuation After F-16 Ejection Near China Lake

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Brian Romero (left), a Navy Medicine Sailor and search and rescue (SAR) medical technician; Chief Hospital Corpsman Albert Tran (center), VX-31 SAR shop leading chief petty officer; Lt. George Smith (center-right), pilot; and Mr. Matthew McDermott (right), pilot, pose for a photo at North Las Vegas Airport following a successful search and rescue mission Dec. 3, after transporting an ejected F-16 pilot to a Level I trauma center. The VX-31 SAR team, operating under the call sign Rescue 463, provided rapid response and coordinated medical evacuation in support of aviator safety. (Courtesy photo)