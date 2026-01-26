(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy SAR Team Executes Rapid Medical Evacuation After F-16 Ejection Near China Lake [Image 1 of 4]

    Navy SAR Team Executes Rapid Medical Evacuation After F-16 Ejection Near China Lake

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Brian Romero (left), a Navy Medicine Sailor and search and rescue (SAR) medical technician; Chief Hospital Corpsman Albert Tran (center), VX-31 SAR shop leading chief petty officer; Lt. George Smith (center-right), pilot; and Mr. Matthew McDermott (right), pilot, pose for a photo at North Las Vegas Airport following a successful search and rescue mission Dec. 3, after transporting an ejected F-16 pilot to a Level I trauma center. The VX-31 SAR team, operating under the call sign Rescue 463, provided rapid response and coordinated medical evacuation in support of aviator safety. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.28.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 18:31
    Photo ID: 9497372
    VIRIN: 260128-N-D0528-2675
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.63 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
    Hometown: GILBERT, ARIZONA, US
    Navy SAR Team Executes Rapid Medical Evacuation After F-16 Ejection Near China Lake

