Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Brian Romero (left), a Navy Medicine Sailor and search and rescue (SAR) medical technician; Chief Hospital Corpsman Albert Tran (center), VX-31 SAR shop leading chief petty officer; Lt. George Smith (center-right), pilot; and Mr. Matthew McDermott (right), pilot, pose for a photo at North Las Vegas Airport following a successful search and rescue mission Dec. 3, after transporting an ejected F-16 pilot to a Level I trauma center. The VX-31 SAR team, operating under the call sign Rescue 463, provided rapid response and coordinated medical evacuation in support of aviator safety. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 18:31
|Photo ID:
|9497372
|VIRIN:
|260128-N-D0528-2675
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, US
|Hometown:
|GILBERT, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Navy SAR Team Executes Rapid Medical Evacuation After F-16 Ejection Near China Lake
