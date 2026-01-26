(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy SAR Team Executes Rapid Medical Evacuation After F-16 Ejection Near China Lake [Image 3 of 4]

    Navy SAR Team Executes Rapid Medical Evacuation After F-16 Ejection Near China Lake

    INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms

    HM3 Jesse Jewel, a search and rescue (SAR) medical technician and Helicopter In-land Rescue Aircrewman (HIRA) trainee assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 31, conducts simulated real-world SAR training in the vicinity of Indian Wells near Inyokern, California, Jan. 19, 2026. The HIRA qualification certifies aircrew members to perform high-angle rappel operations during search and rescue missions, enhancing VX-31 SAR’s ability to respond in austere and mountainous environments. (Courtesy photo)

