94th AAMDC Hosts Joint Combatives Training

U.S. Army Col. Matt Dalton, deputy commanding officer, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, presents a certificate of achievement to a U.S. Air Force Airman after completing the Sea Dragon Combatives Academy Basic Combatives Course Level I at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2026.