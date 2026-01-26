(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    94th AAMDC Hosts Joint Combatives Training [Image 7 of 14]

    94th AAMDC Hosts Joint Combatives Training

    UNITED STATES

    01.26.2026

    Photo by Capt. Leonard Peralta 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Col. Matt Dalton, deputy commanding officer, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, speaks with Soldiers and Airmen participating in the Sea Dragon Combatives Academy Basic Combatives Course Level I at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Jan. 26, 2026.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 18:36
    Photo ID: 9497353
    VIRIN: 260127-A-KO568-6585
    Resolution: 4826x3211
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 94th AAMDC Hosts Joint Combatives Training [Image 14 of 14], by CPT Leonard Peralta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

