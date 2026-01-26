Touch and go at Travis AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 129th Rescue Wing performs a touch and go on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2026. The HC-130J extends the 129th’s reach with helicopter air-to-air refueling and airdrop capability for rescue teams and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)