    Touch and go at Travis AFB [Image 1 of 5]

    Touch and go at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Kenneth Abbate 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 129th Rescue Wing performs a touch and go on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2026. The HC-130J extends the 129th’s reach with helicopter air-to-air refueling and airdrop capability for rescue teams and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 18:26
    Photo ID: 9497363
    VIRIN: 260127-F-OY799-1181
    Resolution: 5399x3037
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Touch and go at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    Combat King II. HC-130J Combat King II
    Airmen

