A U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II assigned to the 129th Rescue Wing performs a touch and go on the flight line at Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2026. The HC-130J extends the 129th’s reach with helicopter air-to-air refueling and airdrop capability for rescue teams and equipment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.28.2026 18:26
|Photo ID:
|9497363
|VIRIN:
|260127-F-OY799-1181
|Resolution:
|5399x3037
|Size:
|3.39 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Touch and go at Travis AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Abbate