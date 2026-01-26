(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Thunderbirds visit Travis ahead of Air Show [Image 5 of 5]

    Thunderbirds visit Travis ahead of Air Show

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2016

    Photo by Senior Airman Jahnae Holmes 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Thunderbirds practices aerial maneuvers over Travis Air Force Base, California, Jan. 27, 2026. The Thunderbird pilot, Maj. Samuel Larson, visited to conduct a site survey for the upcoming Wings Over Solano Air Show. The Wings Over Solano Air Show and open house provides an opportunity for the local community to directly interact with Travis AFB and Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jah’nae Holmes)

    Date Taken: 11.09.2016
    Date Posted: 01.28.2026 18:26
    VIRIN: 260127-F-VD075-1096
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Thunderbirds visit Travis ahead of Air Show [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jahnae Holmes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAF
    Airmen
    Thunderbirds

