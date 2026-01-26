(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CPT Dylan Karr Passing the FE Exam and What's Next

    CPT Dylan Karr Passing the FE Exam and What's Next

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2026

    Photo by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    USACE Buffalo District Project Engineer, CPT Dylan Karr, recently passed the Fundamentals of Engineering Exam which puts him on track to become a Professional Engineer, Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026.
    CPT Karr’s journey demonstrates the value of persistence and commitment to personal and professional growth. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)

    CPT Dylan Karr Passing the FE Exam and What's Next
    CPT Dylan Karr Passing the FE Exam and What's Next

    Project Engineer
    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Fundamentals of Engineering
    Engineering Exam

