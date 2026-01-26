CPT Dylan Karr Passing the FE Exam and What's Next

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

USACE Buffalo District Project Engineer, CPT Dylan Karr, recently passed the Fundamentals of Engineering Exam which puts him on track to become a Professional Engineer, Cleveland, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2026.

CPT Karr’s journey demonstrates the value of persistence and commitment to personal and professional growth. (U.S. Army photo by Andre' M. Hampton)